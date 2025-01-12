Fullkrug's Injury Adds to West Ham's Woes

West Ham United's forward Niclas Fullkrug faces weeks on the sidelines following a hamstring injury sustained in their recent 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Aston Villa, as announced by the Premier League club on Sunday. Fullkrug, a summer signing from Borussia Dortmund, had only recently returned to action following two months out with an Achilles strain. During his league appearances, he managed to score twice.

This latest setback compounds injury concerns for West Ham, who are also without captain Jarrod Bowen, sidelined with a fractured foot, and striker Michail Antonio, who underwent leg fracture surgery following a serious road accident last month. These absences present a significant challenge as West Ham, currently positioned 14th in the Premier League standings, prepare to host Fulham on Tuesday.

Tuesday's match will mark the first league fixture under new manager Graham Potter. The team faces mounting pressure to improve their standing and results amidst the tide of injuries affecting key squad members.

