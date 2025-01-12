Left Menu

Fullkrug's Injury Adds to West Ham's Woes

West Ham's striker Niclas Fullkrug will be out for a few weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained during an FA Cup match. This injury compounds the team's current challenges, as they already face other key player absences. They are set to face Fulham with a new manager.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:49 IST
Fullkrug's Injury Adds to West Ham's Woes
Niclas Fullkrug

West Ham United's forward Niclas Fullkrug faces weeks on the sidelines following a hamstring injury sustained in their recent 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Aston Villa, as announced by the Premier League club on Sunday. Fullkrug, a summer signing from Borussia Dortmund, had only recently returned to action following two months out with an Achilles strain. During his league appearances, he managed to score twice.

This latest setback compounds injury concerns for West Ham, who are also without captain Jarrod Bowen, sidelined with a fractured foot, and striker Michail Antonio, who underwent leg fracture surgery following a serious road accident last month. These absences present a significant challenge as West Ham, currently positioned 14th in the Premier League standings, prepare to host Fulham on Tuesday.

Tuesday's match will mark the first league fixture under new manager Graham Potter. The team faces mounting pressure to improve their standing and results amidst the tide of injuries affecting key squad members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025