Jürgen Klopp's New Reign in Global Soccer
Jürgen Klopp watched Leipzig secure a 4-2 victory over Werder Bremen, reclaiming fourth place in the Bundesliga. Klopp, now Red Bull's head of global soccer, observed young prospects like Xavi Simons and Benjamin Šeško shine. He's tasked with developing talent and transforming Paris FC under LVMH's ownership.
Jürgen Klopp, recently appointed as the head of global soccer for Red Bull, witnessed RB Leipzig's 4-2 triumph over Werder Bremen on Sunday, marking a significant step in reclaiming fourth place in the Bundesliga.
The former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund coach observed young players Xavi Simons and Benjamin Šeško showcase their talents, aligning with Red Bull's strategy to nurture promising athletes.
Klopp's responsibilities extend beyond Leipzig; he's also involved in turning Paris FC, now partly owned by the Arnault family's LVMH, into one of France's top clubs.
