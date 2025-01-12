Left Menu

Jürgen Klopp's New Reign in Global Soccer

Jürgen Klopp watched Leipzig secure a 4-2 victory over Werder Bremen, reclaiming fourth place in the Bundesliga. Klopp, now Red Bull's head of global soccer, observed young prospects like Xavi Simons and Benjamin Šeško shine. He's tasked with developing talent and transforming Paris FC under LVMH's ownership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:25 IST
Jürgen Klopp's New Reign in Global Soccer
Jürgen Klopp
  • Country:
  • Germany

Jürgen Klopp, recently appointed as the head of global soccer for Red Bull, witnessed RB Leipzig's 4-2 triumph over Werder Bremen on Sunday, marking a significant step in reclaiming fourth place in the Bundesliga.

The former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund coach observed young players Xavi Simons and Benjamin Šeško showcase their talents, aligning with Red Bull's strategy to nurture promising athletes.

Klopp's responsibilities extend beyond Leipzig; he's also involved in turning Paris FC, now partly owned by the Arnault family's LVMH, into one of France's top clubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025