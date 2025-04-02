Crackdown on Legion X: Paris FC Fan Group Faces Ban

The French interior ministry announced its intention on Tuesday to propose a ban on Legion X, a notorious fan group associated with Paris FC, a second-tier football club, due to its involvement in serious violence over the years.

The move comes after a national commission on sports-related violence held discussions about several fan groups, including Legion X and those linked with St Etienne.

French football has long struggled with crowd violence, involving clashes with visiting players and incidents of missile throwing on the pitch. Paris FC, recently acquired by the family of French billionaire Bernard Arnault, has ambitions to elevate the club to the upper echelons of both French and European football.

(With inputs from agencies.)