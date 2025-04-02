Left Menu

Crackdown on Legion X: Paris FC Fan Group Faces Ban

The French interior ministry plans to ban Legion X, a notorious fan group of Paris FC, for its association with violence. The decision follows a national commission's meeting on sports-related violence. Paris FC's recent acquisition aims to propel the club to top-tier status in French football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 02-04-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 00:15 IST
Crackdown on Legion X: Paris FC Fan Group Faces Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The French interior ministry announced its intention on Tuesday to propose a ban on Legion X, a notorious fan group associated with Paris FC, a second-tier football club, due to its involvement in serious violence over the years.

The move comes after a national commission on sports-related violence held discussions about several fan groups, including Legion X and those linked with St Etienne.

French football has long struggled with crowd violence, involving clashes with visiting players and incidents of missile throwing on the pitch. Paris FC, recently acquired by the family of French billionaire Bernard Arnault, has ambitions to elevate the club to the upper echelons of both French and European football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025