Crackdown on Legion X: Paris FC Fan Group Faces Ban
The French interior ministry plans to ban Legion X, a notorious fan group of Paris FC, for its association with violence. The decision follows a national commission's meeting on sports-related violence. Paris FC's recent acquisition aims to propel the club to top-tier status in French football.
The French interior ministry announced its intention on Tuesday to propose a ban on Legion X, a notorious fan group associated with Paris FC, a second-tier football club, due to its involvement in serious violence over the years.
The move comes after a national commission on sports-related violence held discussions about several fan groups, including Legion X and those linked with St Etienne.
French football has long struggled with crowd violence, involving clashes with visiting players and incidents of missile throwing on the pitch. Paris FC, recently acquired by the family of French billionaire Bernard Arnault, has ambitions to elevate the club to the upper echelons of both French and European football.
