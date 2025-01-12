Tottenham Survives FA Cup Scare Against Tamworth

Tottenham endured an unexpected challenge from Tamworth, a lower-tier team, in the FA Cup, leading to extra time before securing a 3-0 victory.

Despite their recent triumph over Premier League leaders Liverpool, Tottenham struggled against part-time players before key substitutions turned the tide.

The match highlighted the unpredictability and excitement of the FA Cup, where soccer minnows occasionally threaten football giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)