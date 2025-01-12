Dominant Odisha Warriors Clinch Victory in Women's Hockey League Opener

In a striking start to the inaugural Women's Hockey India League, the Odisha Warriors defeated Delhi SG Pipers 4-0 on Sunday, capturing the audience with a dominant performance.

Key player Yibbi Jansen shone with two goals, supported by efforts from Baljeet Kaur and Freeke Moes, demonstrating the Warriors' tactical finesse and offensive prowess.

During the match, despite going down to 10 players temporarily, the Warriors displayed solid defense, denying the Pipers any chances to score. The league continues on Monday with Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers against Soorma Hockey Club.

(With inputs from agencies.)