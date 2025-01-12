Left Menu

Dominant Odisha Warriors Clinch Victory in Women's Hockey League Opener

Yibbi Jansen's brace led Odisha Warriors to a 4-0 win over Delhi SG Pipers in the inaugural Women's Hockey India League opener. Baljeet Kaur and Freeke Moes also scored, as the Warriors maintained control despite facing 10 players briefly, overcoming the Pipers' attempts to score.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:53 IST
Dominant Odisha Warriors Clinch Victory in Women's Hockey League Opener
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking start to the inaugural Women's Hockey India League, the Odisha Warriors defeated Delhi SG Pipers 4-0 on Sunday, capturing the audience with a dominant performance.

Key player Yibbi Jansen shone with two goals, supported by efforts from Baljeet Kaur and Freeke Moes, demonstrating the Warriors' tactical finesse and offensive prowess.

During the match, despite going down to 10 players temporarily, the Warriors displayed solid defense, denying the Pipers any chances to score. The league continues on Monday with Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers against Soorma Hockey Club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

