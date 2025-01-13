Highlights in Sports: Victories, Transfers, and New Leadership

In a significant development in Alpine skiing, American Lauren Macuga claimed her first World Cup victory in St. Anton, Austria, securing victory in the super-G race while Lindsey Vonn finished fourth.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots are bringing back a franchise legend, with Mike Vrabel set to take the helm as head coach; a multi-year contract has been signed, marking Vrabel's significant return after his celebrated playing days.

In tennis, Aryna Sabalenka kicked off her quest for a third Australian Open title with a win over Sloane Stephens, while Alexander Zverev continues his strong play at the tournament, advancing to the second round with ease.

