Burrage Breaks Ground on Day Two of Australian Open

Jodie Burrage from Britain was the first to progress to the second round of the Australian Open on day two. She secured a decisive 6-2, 6-4 win over Leolia Jeanjean. Weather conditions improved, allowing matches to proceed as scheduled after earlier disruptions due to rain.

Updated: 13-01-2025 07:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 07:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

On day two of the Australian Open, Jodie Burrage from Britain emerged victorious, becoming the first player to move on to the second round. She defeated French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean with a score of 6-2, 6-4 on court 13.

Weather conditions saw a marked improvement, with blue skies and a pleasant 24 degrees Celsius temperature at Melbourne Park, following disruptions due to rain on the first day. All scheduled matches commenced on time.

In other developments, players like Serena Williams are making notable returns, while others such as Kyrgios make a Grand Slam comeback. Highlights from the court continue as the tournament unfolds with top players showcasing their skills.

