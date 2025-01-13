Pat Cummins Set to Lead Australia in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

In a significant announcement, Pat Cummins has been declared captain of Australia's preliminary 15-player squad for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. This marks Cummins' return to leadership as the team gears up for the prestigious event in Pakistan.

Despite his commitment to lead Australia, Cummins will not participate in this month's Test tour to Sri Lanka due to an ankle injury, ICC Cricket reported. The squad sees fresh faces with Matt Short and Aaron Hardie making their debut in an ICC event, taking over from the likes of retired David Warner and the injured Cameron Green.

Pacer Nathan Ellis, whose selection follows a standout Big Bash League season with the Hobart Hurricanes, adds depth to the squad alongside versatile all-rounders Short and Hardie. Ellis has shown proficiency in both opening and closing overs in white-ball cricket, while Short has firmly positioned himself in Australia's ODI lineup following Warner's November 2023 retirement. Hardie, too, has added value with his performances in the 50-over format.

Selection chair George Bailey highlighted the squad's adaptability for various conditions in Pakistan. Australia's campaign begins with a match against England in Lahore on February 22, followed by games against South Africa and Afghanistan.

With Cummins' forthcoming absence in Sri Lanka due to personal commitments and an injury sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, the spotlight is also on Josh Hazlewood. Both he and Cummins are set to return for the Champions Trophy. Australia aims to reclaim the trophy, having previously won it in 2006 and 2009.

(With inputs from agencies.)