Afghanistan's Rising Challenge in the Champions Trophy

Afghanistan announced their 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy, including fit-again Ibrahim Zadran. Despite calls for a boycott due to Taliban policies, Afghanistan remains committed to their campaign, mentored by former Pakistan captain Younis Khan. England and South Africa have dismissed boycott plans for ICC events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:00 IST
national cricket stadium Image Credit:

Afghanistan has named fit-again Ibrahim Zadran in their 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy amidst calls for a boycott against the country. Concerns have been raised due to the Taliban's policies on women's rights since 2021. Zadran, back from ankle surgery, joins the team, but Mujeeb Ur Rehman remains sidelined due to a hand injury sustained last year.

To fill Mujeeb's absence, the team has brought in spinner AM Ghaznafar. The team has also acquired the guidance of former Pakistan captain Younis Khan, marking Afghanistan's debut in a tournament involving the world's top eight One-Day International teams.

Despite potential off-field distractions in Pakistan and boycott calls from some countries, Afghan cricket leaders believe prior achievements in ICC events will fuel their success. They kickstart their campaign facing South Africa in Karachi on February 21. Prominent team members include captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

