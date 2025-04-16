Russia's Supreme Court Poised to Rule on Taliban Recognition
Russia's Supreme Court is set to deliver a verdict on lifting the ban on the Afghan Taliban, aiming for full diplomatic recognition of the Kabul regime. The move follows a petition by Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov. Despite recommendations, full recognition depends on meeting international requirements.
In a significant diplomatic development, Russia's Supreme Court is anticipated to announce its decision on Thursday regarding an appeal from the Prosecutor General's Office. The appeal seeks to lift the 2003 ban on the Afghan Taliban, potentially paving the way for full diplomatic recognition of Kabul's regime.
The appeal, filed by Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, will be heard in a closed session. This move comes after last year's recommendation from Russian ministries to President Vladimir Putin, suggesting that such a ban lift would facilitate the necessary diplomatic ties with the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, following the abrupt U.S. withdrawal in August 2021.
However, full diplomatic recognition of the Taliban remains contingent on key international conditions being met. These include establishing an inclusive government and upholding fundamental human rights, particularly concerning women. Russia's cautious approach echoes earlier statements by its envoy on Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, emphasizing these prerequisites.
