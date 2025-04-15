Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer: ICC Men's Player of the Month for Stellar Role in India's Victory

Shreyas Iyer won the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March after an exceptional performance in India's Champions Trophy victory, scoring 243 runs. Iyer's contributions, especially his ability to stabilize and lead innings, were crucial in India’s success in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-04-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:25 IST
Shreyas Iyer: ICC Men's Player of the Month for Stellar Role in India's Victory
Shreyas Iyer
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a remarkable display of cricketing prowess, Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March. His instrumental role in India securing the Champions Trophy was highlighted by his remarkable score of 243 runs throughout the tournament.

Iyer dominated the field, leaving behind New Zealand competitors Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra to clinch the award. His articulate stroke-play and strategic ability to stabilize innings proved vital as India emerged victorious in the championship.

Celebrating the recognition, Iyer expressed his gratitude to teammates, coaches, and fans for their unwavering support. His contributions during the Champions Trophy, especially against top teams like New Zealand and Australia, were pivotal to India's triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025