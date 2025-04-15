Shreyas Iyer: ICC Men's Player of the Month for Stellar Role in India's Victory

In a remarkable display of cricketing prowess, Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March. His instrumental role in India securing the Champions Trophy was highlighted by his remarkable score of 243 runs throughout the tournament.

Iyer dominated the field, leaving behind New Zealand competitors Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra to clinch the award. His articulate stroke-play and strategic ability to stabilize innings proved vital as India emerged victorious in the championship.

Celebrating the recognition, Iyer expressed his gratitude to teammates, coaches, and fans for their unwavering support. His contributions during the Champions Trophy, especially against top teams like New Zealand and Australia, were pivotal to India's triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)