Thrilling Upsets and Star Performances Mark Day Two of the Australian Open
Day two of the Australian Open 2025 witnessed stunning victories and upsets. Jannik Sinner defended his title, while Iga Swiatek triumphed over Katerina Siniakova. Lucia Bronzetti upset Victoria Azarenka. Notable matches included Coco Gauff's win over Sofia Kenin and Frances Tiafoe's five-set victory over Arthur Rinderknech.
Day Two of the Australian Open 2025 unfolded with a mix of surprising upsets and expected wins. Defending champion Jannik Sinner began his campaign with a straight-sets victory over Nicolas Jarry, maintaining his strong form.
Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek, ranked second in the world, breezed past Katerina Siniakova as she pursued her first Melbourne Park title. However, twice champion Victoria Azarenka was unexpectedly defeated by unseeded Lucia Bronzetti.
In other notable matches, Frances Tiafoe overcame Arthur Rinderknech in an intense five-setter, while Coco Gauff advanced by ousting former champion Sofia Kenin, reaffirming her status as a strong contender.
