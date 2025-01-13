Left Menu

Sports Headlines: Drama, Victories, and Contemplations

This article provides a summary of recent events in sports, including the Chicago Bears' interest in Marcus Freeman, victories in NFL and NHL games, tennis updates, and Khalil Mack's potential retirement. Key developments are highlighted from football, tennis, and basketball tournaments around the globe.

Updated: 13-01-2025 13:29 IST
In a whirlwind of sporting events, the Chicago Bears have set their sights on Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman for a head coaching role, amid his current focus on the national championship with the Fighting Irish.

Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders edged out the Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card thriller, and the Detroit Red Wings powered to a seventh consecutive victory in the NHL.

Tennis stars, including Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, pushed through to the next rounds at the Australian Open, while the Los Angeles Chargers' Khalil Mack considers hanging up his cleats after a recent playoff loss.

