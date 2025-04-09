Thrilling Victories at the 15th Senior Men's National Hockey Championship

The sixth day of the 15th Senior Men's National Hockey Championship showcased thrilling matches as Punjab, Chandigarh, Telangana, Delhi, and Kerala emerged victorious.

Chandigarh dominated Uttarakhand with a 9-0 victory, thanks to Amandeep and Gurmukh Singh, while Telangana triumphed over Andhra Pradesh 8-2 with Aiyappa P R's stellar performance.

Elsewhere, Delhi bested Assam 6-4, Kerala outplayed Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 4-1, and Punjab narrowly defeated Odisha 3-2 in a nail-biting Pool A match.

(With inputs from agencies.)