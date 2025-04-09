Thrilling Victories at the 15th Senior Men's National Hockey Championship
On the sixth day of the 15th Senior Men's National Hockey Championship, Punjab, Chandigarh, Telangana, Delhi, and Kerala claimed victories in their respective matches. The day featured commanding performances, including Kerala's Shahanul Shafas securing a hat-trick, and a close contest in Pool A where Punjab edged out Odisha.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:46 IST
- Country:
- India
The sixth day of the 15th Senior Men's National Hockey Championship showcased thrilling matches as Punjab, Chandigarh, Telangana, Delhi, and Kerala emerged victorious.
Chandigarh dominated Uttarakhand with a 9-0 victory, thanks to Amandeep and Gurmukh Singh, while Telangana triumphed over Andhra Pradesh 8-2 with Aiyappa P R's stellar performance.
Elsewhere, Delhi bested Assam 6-4, Kerala outplayed Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 4-1, and Punjab narrowly defeated Odisha 3-2 in a nail-biting Pool A match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi's Historic Budget: Gupta Aims for 'Ram Rajya'
Cantlay's Clutch Putt Clinches Atlanta Drive Victory
Ashutosh Sharma's Heroics Lead Delhi Capitals to Epic Victory
Delhi Capitals' Dramatic Comeback: Ashutosh Sharma's Heroics Steal the Show
CM Rekha Gupta presents Delhi govt's Rs one lakh crore Budget for 2025-26, up 31.5 pc from previous Budget.