Thrilling Victories at the 15th Senior Men's National Hockey Championship

On the sixth day of the 15th Senior Men's National Hockey Championship, Punjab, Chandigarh, Telangana, Delhi, and Kerala claimed victories in their respective matches. The day featured commanding performances, including Kerala's Shahanul Shafas securing a hat-trick, and a close contest in Pool A where Punjab edged out Odisha.

Updated: 09-04-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:46 IST
The sixth day of the 15th Senior Men's National Hockey Championship showcased thrilling matches as Punjab, Chandigarh, Telangana, Delhi, and Kerala emerged victorious.

Chandigarh dominated Uttarakhand with a 9-0 victory, thanks to Amandeep and Gurmukh Singh, while Telangana triumphed over Andhra Pradesh 8-2 with Aiyappa P R's stellar performance.

Elsewhere, Delhi bested Assam 6-4, Kerala outplayed Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 4-1, and Punjab narrowly defeated Odisha 3-2 in a nail-biting Pool A match.

