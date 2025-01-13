The Australian Open kicked off with world number one Jannik Sinner securing a win against Nicolas Jarry amid bright sunshine. However, the event soon brought the tennis doping scandal to the forefront. Jarry contrasted his past 11-month doping ban with Sinner's apparent leniency despite two failed drug tests.

Women's number two Iga Swiatek also advanced, overshadowed by allegations of a dual-tier doping system in tennis favoring top players. Swiatek, a former Grand Slam champion, managed a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Czech Katerina Siniakova, echoing her peers' concerns about the sport's integrity.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' unexpected exit against American Alex Michelsen marked a significant upset, while home favorites like James Duckworth and Ajla Tomljanovic thrilled local fans. The tournament continues as tennis grapples with its doping dilemma, casting a shadow over its competitive spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)