Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Performances Mark Day Two of the Australian Open

The Australian Open's second day delivered exciting matches and caused quite a stir as players battled both opponents and conditions. Carlos Alcaraz secured a straight-set victory against Alexander Shevchenko, progressing to potentially become the youngest career Grand Slam winner.

In a turn of events, 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov withdrew due to injury, giving Francesco Passaro a free pass to the second round. Meanwhile, Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis showcased resilience, claiming victory after a grueling four-hour match against Roman Safiullin, setting up a match with Jack Draper.

The tournament experienced sunny skies in contrast to the previous day's rain disruptions, offering smooth conditions for day two's play. Highlights also included Alex Michelsen's upset over Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jessica Pegula's swift win against Maya Joint, emphasizing the unpredictability and drama of Grand Slam tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)