Tennis Amidst Turmoil: Ukrainian Players at the Australian Open

The Australian Open witnessed a solitary Ukrainian flag amidst its stands as Yuliia Starodubtseva, one of six Ukrainian women competing, faced Leylah Fernandez. The contrast was stark compared to two years ago when Ukrainian symbols were prominently displayed, showing how the ongoing war is losing attention despite its continued impact.

Kakhovka, Starodubtseva's hometown in southern Ukraine, remains under Russian occupation. Although she left for the U.S. shortly before the war's onset, the conflict deeply affects her, with many relatives unable to flee. Australian Open organisers provide free stay and training for Ukrainian players, maintaining a commitment to safety and support.

The global tennis community feels the war's presence, as Ukrainian players refuse post-match handshakes with Russian and Belarusian opponents, echoing the enduring conflict. Starodubtseva and others long for peace, but returning home remains impossible until occupation ends.

