Left Menu

Tennis Amidst Turmoil: Ukrainian Players at the Australian Open

Yuliia Starodubtseva, a Ukrainian tennis player, represents her war-torn country at the Australian Open. Despite fewer Ukrainian symbols on display, the conflict's impact remains profound. Starodubtseva and other Ukrainian players face ongoing challenges, including refusing handshakes with Russian opponents. Tennis Australia offers ongoing support for Ukrainian athletes during the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:03 IST
Tennis Amidst Turmoil: Ukrainian Players at the Australian Open

The Australian Open witnessed a solitary Ukrainian flag amidst its stands as Yuliia Starodubtseva, one of six Ukrainian women competing, faced Leylah Fernandez. The contrast was stark compared to two years ago when Ukrainian symbols were prominently displayed, showing how the ongoing war is losing attention despite its continued impact.

Kakhovka, Starodubtseva's hometown in southern Ukraine, remains under Russian occupation. Although she left for the U.S. shortly before the war's onset, the conflict deeply affects her, with many relatives unable to flee. Australian Open organisers provide free stay and training for Ukrainian players, maintaining a commitment to safety and support.

The global tennis community feels the war's presence, as Ukrainian players refuse post-match handshakes with Russian and Belarusian opponents, echoing the enduring conflict. Starodubtseva and others long for peace, but returning home remains impossible until occupation ends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025