FC Goa vs. NorthEast United FC: ISL Clash of Unbeaten Streaks

FC Goa is set to face NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati for a critical Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 showdown on Tuesday. According to an ISL release, FC Goa aims to continue their impressive unbeaten run away from home, while NorthEast United FC focuses on maintaining its strong home performance against the Gaurs.

NorthEast United FC enters this matchup on the back of a fine run, having remained undefeated in their last four league games, with two wins and two draws, and tallying nine goals while conceding only three. Concurrently, FC Goa is sustaining a seven-game unbeaten streak on the road, their longest in the league's history. NorthEast United's mixed bag of two wins, two losses, and three draws in their last seven home games reflects their competitiveness, though consistency remains elusive, despite leading the league's scoring with 30 goals, with Alaaeddine Ajaraie accounting for half of these.

The Gaurs presently hold fourth spot with 26 points from 14 matches, including seven victories and five draws, closely trailed by the Highlanders, who are fifth with 23 points from 15 games, marked by six wins and five draws. Offensively, FC Goa is nearly matched with 28 goals, powered by Armando Sadiku's nine goals. Defensively, both teams have been comparably resilient, allowing 19 and 21 goals, respectively. With minimal points separating the top-6 and positions beyond, this clash is pivotal for securing strong positions in the competition.

NorthEast United FC boasts a rich record against FC Goa, having scored in all eight home fixtures against them, their longest such streak against any team. Despite leading for 45.5% of their playtime this season, they have squandered the most points from winning positions, highlighting defensive vulnerabilities. Meanwhile, FC Goa's attacking prowess remains evident as they average 5.1 shots on target per game, representing a formidable threat in the final third. Manolo Marquez's formidable record against NorthEast sees his teams netting 27 goals in nine matches against them.

NorthEast United FC's assistant coach Naushad Moosa stresses the importance of patience. "FC Goa are a very good team. It will be a very difficult and tactical match. We will need to have a lot of patience," said Moosa. FC Goa's head coach Manolo Marquez recognized the team's recent positive results. "After the break, it has been difficult for teams to get points. We cannot be satisfied by our position, but we have won more points recently," he reflected.

(With inputs from agencies.)