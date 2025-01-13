Left Menu

Rising Star Basavareddy Rattles Djokovic in Australian Open Debut

Novak Djokovic overcame a spirited challenge from American teenager Nishesh Basavareddy to win their first-round match at the Australian Open. Basavareddy, making his Grand Slam debut, pushed Djokovic to four sets before the Serbian regained control and secured his victory with his 23rd ace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:13 IST
Rising Star Basavareddy Rattles Djokovic in Australian Open Debut
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic faced a tough challenge from American teenager Nishesh Basavareddy at the Australian Open, rallying for a 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory.

Basavareddy, coached by Paul Goldstein, showed skill and spirit, making Djokovic's age show during the early games. The Serbian, however, regained control in a thrilling turnaround.

Despite the initial setback, Djokovic's experience and determination shone through, securing his 378th Grand Slam victory and setting up a second-round clash with Jaime Faria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025