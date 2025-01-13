Rising Star Basavareddy Rattles Djokovic in Australian Open Debut

Novak Djokovic faced a tough challenge from American teenager Nishesh Basavareddy at the Australian Open, rallying for a 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory.

Basavareddy, coached by Paul Goldstein, showed skill and spirit, making Djokovic's age show during the early games. The Serbian, however, regained control in a thrilling turnaround.

Despite the initial setback, Djokovic's experience and determination shone through, securing his 378th Grand Slam victory and setting up a second-round clash with Jaime Faria.

