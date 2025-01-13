Rising Star Basavareddy Rattles Djokovic in Australian Open Debut
Novak Djokovic overcame a spirited challenge from American teenager Nishesh Basavareddy to win their first-round match at the Australian Open. Basavareddy, making his Grand Slam debut, pushed Djokovic to four sets before the Serbian regained control and secured his victory with his 23rd ace.
Basavareddy, coached by Paul Goldstein, showed skill and spirit, making Djokovic's age show during the early games. The Serbian, however, regained control in a thrilling turnaround.
Despite the initial setback, Djokovic's experience and determination shone through, securing his 378th Grand Slam victory and setting up a second-round clash with Jaime Faria.
