Kapil Dev Advocates for Generational Understanding in Cricket
Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev cautions against comparing different generations of players and advocates for respecting selectors' decisions regarding player inclusions and exclusions. He emphasizes understanding the changing dynamics of the game, using Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant's exclusion and recent cricketing decisions as context.
Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has voiced his stance on the ongoing comparisons between different generations of cricket players. Speaking at an event organized by the Professional Golf Tour of India, where he serves as president, Kapil stressed the importance of understanding the evolution of the game rather than engaging in debates about which era produced better players.
Dev's comments come amidst discussions surrounding the exclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant from India's T20I squad against England. Kapil defended the selectors, highlighting that their decisions are well thought out and should be respected. Both Jaiswal and Pant were instrumental during India's rigorous Test series in Australia, solidifying their positions as key players.
Addressing potential retirements of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli due to their recent performance dips, Kapil emphasized personal agency in deciding when to step back. Additionally, he advised patience regarding Jasprit Bumrah's potential captaincy, encouraging the team to allow him time to grow into the role.
