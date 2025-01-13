Left Menu

Kapil Dev Advocates for Generational Understanding in Cricket

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev cautions against comparing different generations of players and advocates for respecting selectors' decisions regarding player inclusions and exclusions. He emphasizes understanding the changing dynamics of the game, using Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant's exclusion and recent cricketing decisions as context.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:20 IST
Kapil Dev Advocates for Generational Understanding in Cricket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has voiced his stance on the ongoing comparisons between different generations of cricket players. Speaking at an event organized by the Professional Golf Tour of India, where he serves as president, Kapil stressed the importance of understanding the evolution of the game rather than engaging in debates about which era produced better players.

Dev's comments come amidst discussions surrounding the exclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant from India's T20I squad against England. Kapil defended the selectors, highlighting that their decisions are well thought out and should be respected. Both Jaiswal and Pant were instrumental during India's rigorous Test series in Australia, solidifying their positions as key players.

Addressing potential retirements of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli due to their recent performance dips, Kapil emphasized personal agency in deciding when to step back. Additionally, he advised patience regarding Jasprit Bumrah's potential captaincy, encouraging the team to allow him time to grow into the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025