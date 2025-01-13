Left Menu

Sam Costelow's Injury Blow: Big Miss for Welsh Rugby

Wales flyhalf Sam Costelow faces a 12-week sideline period due to a shoulder injury requiring surgery. This rules him out of the upcoming Six Nations Championship. The 23-year-old was injured during Scarlets' match against Gloucester, impacting Wales' squad dynamics for the tournament announced by Warren Gatland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:37 IST
Sam Costelow, Wales flyhalf, is expected to miss up to 12 weeks due to a shoulder injury requiring surgery, as confirmed by his club, Scarlets, on Monday. This setback rules him out of participating in the upcoming Six Nations Championship.

The injury occurred during Scarlets' recent defeat at Gloucester, where 23-year-old Costelow suffered a fractured collarbone early in the game. His absence will be keenly felt, particularly as he has been a significant player, having started in four matches in the previous year's Six Nations tournament.

Wales, led by Warren Gatland, are gearing up for the Six Nations opening game against France on January 31. Gatland is set to announce his squad selection later today, with Costelow's injury potentially impacting team dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

