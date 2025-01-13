Sam Costelow's Injury Blow: Big Miss for Welsh Rugby

Sam Costelow, Wales flyhalf, is expected to miss up to 12 weeks due to a shoulder injury requiring surgery, as confirmed by his club, Scarlets, on Monday. This setback rules him out of participating in the upcoming Six Nations Championship.

The injury occurred during Scarlets' recent defeat at Gloucester, where 23-year-old Costelow suffered a fractured collarbone early in the game. His absence will be keenly felt, particularly as he has been a significant player, having started in four matches in the previous year's Six Nations tournament.

Wales, led by Warren Gatland, are gearing up for the Six Nations opening game against France on January 31. Gatland is set to announce his squad selection later today, with Costelow's injury potentially impacting team dynamics.

