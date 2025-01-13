Tyson Fury Announces Retirement… Again

In a surprising move, Tyson Fury, the former world heavyweight boxing champion, announced his retirement from the sport following his recent defeat by Oleksandr Usyk. Fury, 36, who has retired and returned multiple times throughout his career, shared his decision on Instagram, declaring love for his time in boxing.

The British boxer had previously announced retirements in 2013, 2017, and after defeating Dillian Whyte in 2022; however, each time he resumed his boxing career. His latest retirement follows a rematch loss for the WBA (Super), WBO, and WBC world heavyweight titles.

In his announcement video, Fury criticized the judges' unanimous decision in favor of Usyk, hinting at lingering dissatisfaction with the outcome. Concluding his statement with a cryptic message and warm wishes, Fury's future steps remain uncertain.

