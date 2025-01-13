Left Menu

Naomi Osaka's Australian Open Drama: Birth Certificates and Wildfire Worries

Naomi Osaka, while competing at the Australian Open, arranged for her daughter's birth certificate to be retrieved from her California home due to nearby wildfires. Following her victory over Caroline Garcia, Osaka expressed concern for Los Angeles, marking her message on a TV camera. Recently, she ended her relationship with Shai's father, Cordae.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:32 IST
Naomi Osaka's Australian Open Drama: Birth Certificates and Wildfire Worries
Naomi Osaka
  • Country:
  • Australia

Naomi Osaka, a globally renowned tennis star, found herself balancing on-court victories with off-court concerns during the Australian Open. While she achieved a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win against Caroline Garcia at Melbourne Park, her thoughts were partially in Los Angeles, where wildfires threatened her neighborhood.

The fires, burning perilously close to Osaka's home, spurred her to have her daughter's birth certificate retrieved securely. 'Sending all my love to LA,' Osaka declared, further emphasizing her concern by writing 'LA' and drawing a heart on a TV camera.

Amid personal challenges, including her recent split with rapper Cordae, the father of her daughter Shai, Osaka remains focused. She next faces Karolina Muchova, recalling their past matchups and her recent progress since returning from maternity leave. Her bid for another Grand Slam continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025