Naomi Osaka's Australian Open Drama: Birth Certificates and Wildfire Worries
Naomi Osaka, while competing at the Australian Open, arranged for her daughter's birth certificate to be retrieved from her California home due to nearby wildfires. Following her victory over Caroline Garcia, Osaka expressed concern for Los Angeles, marking her message on a TV camera. Recently, she ended her relationship with Shai's father, Cordae.
Naomi Osaka, a globally renowned tennis star, found herself balancing on-court victories with off-court concerns during the Australian Open. While she achieved a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win against Caroline Garcia at Melbourne Park, her thoughts were partially in Los Angeles, where wildfires threatened her neighborhood.
The fires, burning perilously close to Osaka's home, spurred her to have her daughter's birth certificate retrieved securely. 'Sending all my love to LA,' Osaka declared, further emphasizing her concern by writing 'LA' and drawing a heart on a TV camera.
Amid personal challenges, including her recent split with rapper Cordae, the father of her daughter Shai, Osaka remains focused. She next faces Karolina Muchova, recalling their past matchups and her recent progress since returning from maternity leave. Her bid for another Grand Slam continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
