Los Angeles Sports Teams Unite for Wildfire Relief

Twelve professional sports teams in Los Angeles have committed a collective $8 million to assist wildfire victims and those battling the blazes.

The donation comes from teams including Angel City FC, the Angels, Chargers, Clippers, Dodgers, Ducks, Galaxy, Kings, LAFC, Lakers, Rams, and Sparks. They will forward contributions to the American Red Cross, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, and other aid organizations. Additionally, working with Fanatics, they will allocate $3 million worth of sports merchandise and distribute essentials like hygiene kits and school supplies to evacuated Angelenos.

As dangerous winds threaten to exacerbate the wildfires, which have already devastated neighborhoods and claimed lives, local sports events face disruption. The Rams' playoff game has been moved to Arizona, while Lakers and Clippers games have been postponed. Lakers coach JJ Redick emphasized commitment to community rebuilding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)