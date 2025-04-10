Devastating Storm in Nalanda Claims 22 Lives, Triggers Relief Efforts
In Bihar's Nalanda district, a severe storm and accompanying rains claimed 22 lives. While 21 died due to the storm itself, one fatality was attributed to lightning. Efforts to provide relief, including financial compensation and infrastructure restoration, are underway as officials assess damage to homes, livestock, and crops.
- Country:
- India
A severe thunderstorm in Bihar's Nalanda district has left 22 people dead, with 21 succumbing to the storm's fury and one fatality attributed to a lightning strike, according to District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar. Significant losses have been reported, affecting homes, livestock, and agricultural crops in the region.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended condolences and directed officials to provide Rs 4 lakh compensation to each victim's family. Property and crop damage assessments are set to begin soon, with corresponding compensations to follow as relief operations, including medical aid for the injured, continue.
The storm's devastation uprooted trees and toppled power infrastructure, disrupting electricity with over 350 poles and numerous transformers damaged. Local authorities have mobilized teams to clear main routes and restore essential services, aiming for resolution by morning. Meanwhile, rescue efforts persist in affected areas, as six deaths were confirmed in Nagma village where a tree collapsed onto a temple.
(With inputs from agencies.)
