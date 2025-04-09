Operation Brahma: India's Swift Relief Effort for Earthquake-Hit Myanmar

India has mobilized a significant relief effort for Myanmar following a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the region, resulting in over 3,000 casualties. Dubbed 'Operation Brahma,' the initiative has seen the Indian government dispatch around 650 metric tons of vital aid using seven Indian Air Force aircraft and five Indian Navy ships.

Continuing the mission on the ground, the Indian Army's field hospital in Mandalay has treated more than 1,300 patients. Using two C-17 heavy-lift aircraft, the facility, staffed with 118 personnel, remains a pivotal operational point in India's humanitarian response, offering treatments for various injuries, including cuts and other wounds.

Diplomatic engagements have also underscored India's commitment. During a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing at the BIMSTEC Summit, the Senior General expressed gratitude for India's timely assistance. The mission underscores India's readiness to provide further aid as per the needs expressed by Myanmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)