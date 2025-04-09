Left Menu

Operation Brahma: India's Swift Relief Effort for Earthquake-Hit Myanmar

India has extended 650 metric tons of relief materials to quake-affected Myanmar, deploying seven IAF aircraft and five Indian Navy ships. The Indian Army-led field hospital continues to provide critical medical assistance, having treated over 1,300 patients. Acknowledgment for India's support was expressed during diplomatic meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:47 IST
Operation Brahma: India's Swift Relief Effort for Earthquake-Hit Myanmar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has mobilized a significant relief effort for Myanmar following a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the region, resulting in over 3,000 casualties. Dubbed 'Operation Brahma,' the initiative has seen the Indian government dispatch around 650 metric tons of vital aid using seven Indian Air Force aircraft and five Indian Navy ships.

Continuing the mission on the ground, the Indian Army's field hospital in Mandalay has treated more than 1,300 patients. Using two C-17 heavy-lift aircraft, the facility, staffed with 118 personnel, remains a pivotal operational point in India's humanitarian response, offering treatments for various injuries, including cuts and other wounds.

Diplomatic engagements have also underscored India's commitment. During a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing at the BIMSTEC Summit, the Senior General expressed gratitude for India's timely assistance. The mission underscores India's readiness to provide further aid as per the needs expressed by Myanmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

