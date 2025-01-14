Left Menu

Stunning Matches: Day Three Highlights from the Australian Open

Day three of the Australian Open featured impressive victories, including a straight-sets win by Taylor Fritz and a comeback by Beatriz Haddad Maia. Matteo Berrettini overcame Cameron Norrie, while Emma Raducanu defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova. Daria Kasatkina breezed into the second round with a decisive win.

Day three of the Australian Open saw top players securing hard-fought victories. Among the highlights, fourth seed Taylor Fritz showcased dominance in his straight-sets win over Jenson Brooksby, securing his place in the second round.

Elsewhere, Matteo Berrettini won his first match at Melbourne Park since 2022 by overcoming Cameron Norrie, while Beatriz Haddad Maia stage a remarkable comeback to defeat Julia Riera.

Emma Raducanu and Daria Kasatkina delivered compelling performances; Raducanu edged past Ekaterina Alexandrova, whereas Kasatkina swiftly advanced past Viktoriya Tomova.

