Stunning Matches: Day Three Highlights from the Australian Open
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 09:14 IST
Day three of the Australian Open saw top players securing hard-fought victories. Among the highlights, fourth seed Taylor Fritz showcased dominance in his straight-sets win over Jenson Brooksby, securing his place in the second round.
Elsewhere, Matteo Berrettini won his first match at Melbourne Park since 2022 by overcoming Cameron Norrie, while Beatriz Haddad Maia stage a remarkable comeback to defeat Julia Riera.
Emma Raducanu and Daria Kasatkina delivered compelling performances; Raducanu edged past Ekaterina Alexandrova, whereas Kasatkina swiftly advanced past Viktoriya Tomova.
(With inputs from agencies.)
