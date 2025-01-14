Left Menu

Charlie Dalin's Record-Breaking Vendee Globe Victory

Charlie Dalin completed the Vendee Globe around-the-world sailing race in record time, crossing the finish line in 64 days, 19 hours, shattering the previous record by over nine days. This marks Dalin's second time crossing the line first, after narrowly missing victory in the 2020-21 edition.

Charlie Dalin has achieved a historic victory in the Vendee Globe, the gruelling around-the-world sailing race, setting a new record by completing the challenge in 64 days, 19 hours, 22 minutes, and 49 seconds. This remarkable feat eclipsed the previous record set by Armel Le Cleac'h by over nine days.

Dalin, skipper of the Macif Sante Prevoyance, dominated the race after taking the lead on December 30th. He crossed the finish line at Les Sables-d'Olonne, France, with a sense of triumph, highlighting his second crossing as the first to complete the race, having been narrowly denied victory in the previous edition.

Among his competitors, Yoann Richomme posed a significant challenge, initially holding the 24-hour record. Richomme was instrumental in pushing Dalin further, as the pair battled fiercely across the globe, culminating in Dalin's unforgettable victory.

