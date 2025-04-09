Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russian Diplomat Detained in France

In a move that could further exacerbate the already tense relations between Moscow and Paris, Russia has expressed outrage over the detention of one of its diplomats at a French airport. The incident, confirmed by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday, saw the diplomat held by border guards for a day before being allowed to enter France.

The Kremlin has labeled the action as 'absolutely unacceptable', with spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicating that it would only serve to 'further aggravate' relations between the two nations. This diplomatic skirmish comes amid a backdrop of strained relations since Russia's military operations in Ukraine began in February 2022, with France emerging as a key European ally for Ukraine.

The French government has yet to provide an official comment on the matter, with their spokesperson stating they currently have no information. This latest incident underscores the fragile state of diplomatic ties as both countries navigate complex geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)