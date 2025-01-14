Eva Lys: From Panic to Victory at Australian Open

Eva Lys experienced a whirlwind day at the Australian Open, summoned unexpectedly to fill Anna Kalinskaya's spot. Despite initial panic, the German player defeated Kimberly Birrell 6-2, 6-2, advancing to the tournament's second round.

World number 128, Lys, who steps in as a lucky loser after Kalinskaya's late withdrawal, showed composure on the court despite the hurried circumstances. A Ukraine-born 23-year-old, she reflects that avoiding over-preparation played to her advantage.

Lys is set to face Varvara Gracheva next, marking potentially uncharted territory in Grand Slams. Meanwhile, local player Birrell struggled emotionally with the unexpected switch, acknowledging the challenge of adjusting to a new opponent on short notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)