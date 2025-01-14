Thrilling Showdowns Await at Australian Open

The Australian Open enters its second round with a lineup that promises thrilling tennis action. Reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka will lead the fixtures at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. Following her, tennis legend Novak Djokovic, a 10-time champion, will take to the court, creating a buzz among fans and pundits alike.

In a notable women's match, Britain's Jodie Burrage faces off against Coco Gauff. Burrage, who almost left the sport due to injuries, is riding high on her first Australian Open main draw victory. Her tenacity is set to be tested by the American who remains cautious, acknowledging Burrage's desire to seize the moment without the burden of expectations.

The men's matches are equally captivating, with Jack Draper confronting Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis. Draper, having battled through his first match post-injury, is braced for an encounter with Kokkinakis, who draws from strong local support at Melbourne Park. As the day unfolds, tennis fans can expect a captivating showcase of talent and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)