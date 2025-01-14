Jasprit Bumrah: ICC Men's Player of the Month for December 2024

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been honored with the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for December 2024, as announced by the International Cricket Council. This accolade comes in recognition of Bumrah's outstanding display during India's Australian tour, where he surpassed contenders Pat Cummins and Dane Paterson.

Bumrah's dominance was evident over the course of three Test matches, seizing 22 wickets at an impressive average of just 14.22. Leading the Indian attack with sheer brilliance, he delivered a game-changing four-wicket haul in Adelaide, crucial in restricting Australia's first innings advantage.

His prowess continued in Brisbane, dismantling Australia's lineup with six wickets in the first innings followed by three in the second, securing a total of nine wickets and aiding India to a draw in a rain-marred match. Although India faced a defeat in Melbourne, Bumrah's nine-wicket haul was a testament to his standout capabilities amidst a difficult tour. His achievements include reaching the 200th Test wicket milestone, making him the first bowler to achieve this feat with an average below 20.

