Thrills and Triumphs on Day Three of the Australian Open

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:49 IST
The Australian Open's third day unfolded with remarkable performances and tense competitions. Alex de Minaur, the eighth seed, made a strong impression by defeating Botic van de Zandschulp, advancing with a decisive ace. Ons Jabeur demonstrated her prowess by defeating Anhelina Kalinina effortlessly to secure her spot in the next round.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev showcased resilience after a frustration-fueled clash with his equipment, eventually securing victory over Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej. In another gripping match, Gael Monfils, at 38 years old, outlasted Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a five-set marathon.

Emma Raducanu delivered a compelling performance, overcoming Ekaterina Alexandrova despite numerous double faults, while Elena Rybakina had an easy win over Australian wildcard Emerson Jones. The action-packed day highlighted the varied challenges and triumphs faced by players at the Melbourne Grand Slam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

