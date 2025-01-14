Yazeed Al-Rajhi Surges Ahead in Dakar Rally Drama

Saudi Arabian rally driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi has taken the overall lead for the first time in the Dakar Rally, following a third-place finish in stage nine. Al-Rajhi capitalized on setbacks faced by Henk Lategan, who suffered two punctures, causing him to fall to 11th position.

Initially leading the rally, South Africa's Lategan lost his advantage after getting lost and enduring multiple punctures. Despite his difficulties, Lategan expressed relief that the race is not yet over and remains hopeful for the remaining stages. Meanwhile, Guy Botterill exited the rally due to an accident.

On the motorcycle front, Argentina's Luciano Benavides claimed his second consecutive stage victory, with France's Adrien Van Beveren placing second. Overall leader Daniel Sanders improved his lead, now holding a significant time advantage over his nearest competitor, Tosha Schareina, as the race advances to stage 10.

