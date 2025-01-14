Drama and Upsets at the Australian Open: Day Three Recap

The third day of the Australian Open featured standout performances and surprising upsets. Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca made headlines by overcoming Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets, marking a significant achievement as one of the few teens to defeat an ATP top-10 player on their Grand Slam debut.

Elsewhere, French player Corentin Moutet made waves by taking down local favorite Alexei Popyrin in a hard-fought first-round match lasting over three and a half hours. On the women's side, Colombian Camila Osorio knocked out experienced player Maria Sakkari to secure her place in the next round.

With victories from big names like Medvedev and Monfils, along with young talents proving their mettle, day three was a testament to the dynamic and unpredictable nature of the sport. Fans witnessed a blend of experienced prowess and youthful energy at Melbourne Park.

