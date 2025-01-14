De Minaur Triumphs in Australian Open First Round

Australian tennis prodigy Alex de Minaur has secured his place in the second round of the Australian Open. He achieved this with a decisive 6-1 7-5 6-4 victory against the formidable Botic van de Zandschulp, after recovering from a temporary dip in form.

Despite significant expectations on his shoulders, de Minaur remains calm and confident, attributing his composure to rigorous preparation. The eighth-seed acknowledges the support of the Australian crowd and has set his sights on breaking the country's nearly five-decade-long wait for a men's singles champion in Melbourne.

De Minaur displayed an outstanding performance in the opening set, taking it in just 26 minutes. Overcoming challenges in the second set, he clinched victory with characteristic resilience. Now aiming for further success, he looks forward to his match against American qualifier Tristan Boyer.

(With inputs from agencies.)