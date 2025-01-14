Fonseca Shocks Rublev: Highlights from Australian Open Day Three
On day three of the Australian Open, Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca stunned ninth seed Andrey Rublev with a straight-sets victory, making history as the second teenager to topple a top-10 player on a Grand Slam debut. Other highlights included impressive wins by Medvedev, Monfils, and Raducanu.
Day three of the Australian Open saw the emergence of a new tennis sensation, as Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca defeated Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets, marking a historic Grand Slam debut. Fonseca's victory makes him the second teenager to beat a top-10 player in their initial Grand Slam outing since 1973.
Elsewhere, Daniil Medvedev advanced to the second round despite a moment of frustration that saw his racket collide with the net camera. French veteran Gael Monfils triumphed in a grueling five-set match against fellow countryman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, showcasing his experience and endurance.
In other action, Emma Raducanu and Ons Jabeur cruised to the second round with convincing victories, while Taylor Fritz dominated fellow American Jenson Brooksby in straight sets, signaling strong American hopes in the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
