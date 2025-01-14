Left Menu

Charlie Dalin's Record-Breaking Vendee Globe Win: A Triumph of Perseverance

Charlie Dalin completed the Vendee Globe sailing race in under 65 days, setting a new record. His triumph marks his second first-place finish, having narrowly missed victory in 2021. Dalin's win was a result of four years of preparation, during which his team built and upgraded a new boat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:00 IST
French sailor Charlie Dalin made headlines on Tuesday by completing the Vendee Globe race in a record-breaking time of just under 65 days. His remarkable achievement came after four years of meticulous preparation and engineering breakthroughs, which saw Dalin narrowly miss victory in the 2020-21 edition of the race.

The Macif Sante Prevoyance, skippered by Dalin, took the lead on December 30 while navigating the Atlantic Ocean. As dawn broke, Dalin crossed the finish line with a stunning time that smashed the previous record by over nine days. 'I'm the happiest man in the world today,' Dalin exclaimed in a post-race interview.

He credited fellow sailor Yoann Richomme for pushing him throughout the competition, lauding the 'ergonomics' of his boat for delivering optimal performance in diverse weather conditions. Richomme, who broke a 24-hour record in November, is expected to finish second, emphasizing the intense rivalry that characterized this year's edition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

