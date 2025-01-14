Simeone's Silent Strategy: Unleashing Sorloth's Potential at Atletico

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone expressed optimism on Tuesday about striker Alexander Sorloth's potential to exceed expectations this season. The Norwegian player, who has found the net eight times in the league over 18 games, remained benched during the crucial 1-0 win over Osasuna, pushing Atletico to lead LaLiga with 44 points.

Sorloth scored decisive goals in prior matches, yet remains without a Champions League goal after five matches. Simeone emphasized team effort over individual play, appreciating Sorloth's impactful substitutions. Ahead of Wednesday's Copa del Rey fixture against Elche, Simeone confirmed defender Clement Lenglet's likely absence due to injury.

Praising veterans like Antoine Griezmann, Koke, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Axel Witsel, Simeone appreciated their continued dedication and impact. Despite a record-winning streak, the Argentinian coach downplayed his successes, focusing on shared goals and player synergy. Atletico faces Leganes in LaLiga and Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)