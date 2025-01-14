Pretoria Capitals Triumph Over Sunrisers in Dramatic Win

The Pretoria Capitals have secured an emphatic six-wicket win over Sunrisers Eastern Cape in a gripping encounter at Centurion, marking the latter's second bonus point defeat of SA20 Season 3. Capitals captain Rilee Rossouw opted to bowl after winning the toss, a decision that quickly paid off as Sunrisers struggled, slipping to a perilous 4/3 in just two overs, later floundering at 50/6 despite a valiant 40-run partnership between Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer.

Jansen was the standout performer with a gritty 51 off 35 balls, featuring four boundaries and three sixes. However, his efforts were in vain as fellow spinner Senuran Muthusamy claimed Harmer's wicket, catalyzing a rapid collapse that saw Sunrisers all out for a meager 113. The Capitals responded robustly with Will Jacks scoring a swift 27 off 23 balls. Yet, Sunrisers glimpsed an opportunity for redemption when they reduced Capitals to 61/4.

Ultimately, an unbroken 55-run partnership between Liam Livingstone and Marques Ackerman quelled Sunrisers' hopes. Ackerman's emphatic six off the last ball of the 16th over clinched a crucial bonus point for the Capitals. Meanwhile, Pretoria holds second place in the SA20 standings with seven points. Their campaign continues despite an abandoned match due to persistent rain. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)