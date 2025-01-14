Mizoram Launches EMS Program to Boost Olympic Aspirations

Mizoram unveiled the Empowering Mizoram Sports (EMS) programme on Tuesday, aiming to boost athletic talent under the state's 'Bana Kaih' initiative.

The programme targets youth development through sports coaching across Mizoram, with attention on the 2036 Olympics. Primary coaching efforts will focus on children aged 8 to 15.

State officials, including Chief Minister Lalduhoma, emphasized the need for nurturing talent to elevate Mizoram's national and international sports achievements. The EMS, with a budget of Rs 2.5 crore, will start as a pilot project, leveraging a public-private partnership model.

(With inputs from agencies.)