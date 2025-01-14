Mizoram Launches EMS Program to Boost Olympic Aspirations
Mizoram has initiated the Empowering Mizoram Sports (EMS) programme to cultivate sports talent among local youths. Part of the 'Bana Kaih' scheme, this initiative offers athletic coaching and development, aiming to enhance state sports performance and groom athletes for the 2036 Olympics. It begins as a pilot in select districts.
Mizoram unveiled the Empowering Mizoram Sports (EMS) programme on Tuesday, aiming to boost athletic talent under the state's 'Bana Kaih' initiative.
The programme targets youth development through sports coaching across Mizoram, with attention on the 2036 Olympics. Primary coaching efforts will focus on children aged 8 to 15.
State officials, including Chief Minister Lalduhoma, emphasized the need for nurturing talent to elevate Mizoram's national and international sports achievements. The EMS, with a budget of Rs 2.5 crore, will start as a pilot project, leveraging a public-private partnership model.
