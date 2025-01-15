Umar Sadiq Shines in Valencia's Copa del Rey Victory

Umar Sadiq made an impressive impact on his debut as a starter for Valencia, scoring a crucial goal in their 2-0 triumph over third-division Ourense during the Copa del Rey's round of 16.

The Nigerian striker, aged 27, netted Valencia's second goal in the 78th minute after outmaneuvering two defenders and shooting into the top corner. Earlier in the match, an own-goal by Ourense defender Francisco Carmona gave Valencia the lead in the 50th minute.

Having joined Valencia on loan from Real Sociedad, Sadiq had only previously appeared twice as a substitute for the team, which currently struggles at the bottom of the Spanish league table. Nonetheless, this victory advances them to the quarterfinals. The competition continues with Barcelona and Real Madrid set to play later in the week.

