Left Menu

Arsenal's Jesus Faces Season-Ending Surgery

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus is set for surgery on an ACL injury suffered during an FA Cup match. The Brazilian forward may miss the rest of the season. The club is looking for new players in the transfer window, as manager Arteta aims to bolster the squad amid key injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-01-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 09:53 IST
Arsenal's Jesus Faces Season-Ending Surgery
Gabriel Jesus
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal's star forward, Gabriel Jesus, is facing a significant setback following an ACL injury sustained during the FA Cup fixture against Manchester United. The club confirmed the need for surgery after thorough medical assessments on Tuesday.

The Premier League's Brazil international will soon begin a challenging recovery and rehabilitation process, with Arsenal estimating he will likely miss the remainder of the season. Manager Mikel Arteta expressed concerns, acknowledging the severity of the situation.

Despite these challenges, Arsenal continues its pursuit in the transfer market for reinforcements. With both Jesus and Bukayo Saka sidelined, Arteta emphasizes the necessity of enhancing the squad to navigate the upcoming fixtures and maintain their standing in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025