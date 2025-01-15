Arsenal's Jesus Faces Season-Ending Surgery

Arsenal's star forward, Gabriel Jesus, is facing a significant setback following an ACL injury sustained during the FA Cup fixture against Manchester United. The club confirmed the need for surgery after thorough medical assessments on Tuesday.

The Premier League's Brazil international will soon begin a challenging recovery and rehabilitation process, with Arsenal estimating he will likely miss the remainder of the season. Manager Mikel Arteta expressed concerns, acknowledging the severity of the situation.

Despite these challenges, Arsenal continues its pursuit in the transfer market for reinforcements. With both Jesus and Bukayo Saka sidelined, Arteta emphasizes the necessity of enhancing the squad to navigate the upcoming fixtures and maintain their standing in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)