Highlanders and Gaurs Settle for 1-1 Standoff in Record 11th Draw

NorthEast United FC managed to wrestle a 1-1 draw with FC Goa at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, in a nail-biting encounter of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season on Wednesday. The match marked the 11th draw between the two teams, the highest number of stalemates between any pair in the history of the competition.

The Highlanders started strong, keeping constant pressure on FC Goa with players like Guillermo Fernandez and Alaaeddine Ajaraie making aggressive runs. Despite their efforts, the first real chance fell to the Gaurs. Dejan Drazic's cross found Armando Sadiku in the box, but the Albanian's header was saved by the NorthEast keeper, Gurmeet Singh.

Mohammad Yasir put FC Goa ahead in the 65th minute with a precise shot into the bottom corner, but a quick counterattack from NorthEast United led to Jithin MS equalizing in the 76th minute. Both teams pushed for a winner in the game's final quarter, but the match ended as a draw. High-performing midfielder Carl McHugh of FC Goa shone with standout defensive statistics and controlled play.

(With inputs from agencies.)