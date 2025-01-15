Carlos Alcaraz Powers Through to Australian Open's Third Round

Carlos Alcaraz, the promising Spanish tennis player, took a significant step towards achieving a Career Grand Slam by entering the third round of the Australian Open after a decisive victory over Yoshihito Nishioka.

In an impressive showcase, Alcaraz seamlessly combined raw power with delicate finesse, easily dispatching Nishioka in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1, 6-4, in just an hour and 22 minutes. His commanding performance was evident from the start, as he secured wins in his opening nine games, dropping only four points in the first set.

Speaking to the ATP, Alcaraz emphasized the importance of conserving energy in early Grand Slam matches. "Less time on the court means better physical condition for upcoming matches," he noted. Despite facing no break points and serving 14 aces, Alcaraz remains focused on perfecting his serve as he prepares to face Nuno Borges in his next match.

The young Spaniard, who now stands unbeaten against left-handers in Grand Slams, remains committed to his goal of becoming the youngest player to complete a Career Grand Slam by age 21.

