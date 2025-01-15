Left Menu

Drama Unfolds at Australian Open: Djokovic and Osaka Triumph Amid Rain Delays

Day four of the Australian Open saw tennis greatness as Novak Djokovic advanced in a hard-fought match and Naomi Osaka staged a comeback. Rain forced delays, but thrilling victories, including a milestone win for Djokovic, added excitement to the tournament at the Rod Laver Arena.

  • Country:
  • Australia

The fourth day of the Australian Open witnessed thrilling matches and milestone moments at the prestigious tournament.

Novak Djokovic showcased his remarkable skill, advancing to the third round after defeating Jaime Faria, becoming the second player after Serena Williams to secure 150 wins in Grand Slam singles matches over 30.

Naomi Osaka survived a fierce battle, overcoming her opponent Muchova to progress further in the tournament. Rain delays and a series of intense matches added to the drama of the day, captivating fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

