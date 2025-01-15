Blazing Glory: Smriti Mandhana's Record-Breaking Century

Skipper Smriti Mandhana shattered records by achieving the fastest One-Day International century by an Indian woman, reaching the milestone in merely 70 balls during the third ODI against Ireland on Wednesday.

In the absence of regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Mandhana exhilarated the gameplay with her powerful 135-run innings, punctuated by 12 boundaries and seven sixes, before getting caught at short fine leg by Orla Prendergast.

With this achievement, Mandhana eclipsed the previous record held by Kaur, who had scored an ODI century in 87 balls against South Africa last year. This accomplishment ranks Mandhana's century as the joint-seventh fastest in the history of the format, on par with former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards' 2012 record.

Adding to her accolades, Mandhana's 10th ODI hundred places her in joint third position for most centuries in women's ODIs alongside England's Tammy Beaumont. The list is dominated by former Australian captain Meg Lanning and New Zealand's Suzie Bates.

(With inputs from agencies.)