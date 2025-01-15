Blazing Glory: Smriti Mandhana's Record-Breaking Century
Skipper Smriti Mandhana made history with the fastest ODI century by an Indian in women's cricket, achieved in just 70 balls against Ireland. Her impressive knock of 135 runs included 12 boundaries and 7 sixes, placing her in the top ranks of ODI century-makers.
- Country:
- India
Skipper Smriti Mandhana shattered records by achieving the fastest One-Day International century by an Indian woman, reaching the milestone in merely 70 balls during the third ODI against Ireland on Wednesday.
In the absence of regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Mandhana exhilarated the gameplay with her powerful 135-run innings, punctuated by 12 boundaries and seven sixes, before getting caught at short fine leg by Orla Prendergast.
With this achievement, Mandhana eclipsed the previous record held by Kaur, who had scored an ODI century in 87 balls against South Africa last year. This accomplishment ranks Mandhana's century as the joint-seventh fastest in the history of the format, on par with former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards' 2012 record.
Adding to her accolades, Mandhana's 10th ODI hundred places her in joint third position for most centuries in women's ODIs alongside England's Tammy Beaumont. The list is dominated by former Australian captain Meg Lanning and New Zealand's Suzie Bates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gautam Gambhir Faces Scrutiny Amid Indian Cricket's Transition
Indian cricket in safe hands till honest people in dressing room. Only thing that keeps you there is performance: Gambhir.
Gambhir Defends Rohit and Kohli's Future in Indian Cricket
They are tough people with hunger, they'll decide what is best for Indian cricket: Head coach Gautam Gambhir on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Gambhir Discusses Test Future of Indian Cricket Veterans