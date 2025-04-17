Turmoil in Indian Cricket Coaching Staff: Nayar's Sudden Exit

Abhishek Nayar, the assistant coach of India's national cricket team, has been dismissed just eight months into his tenure. Officially, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cites Test losses against New Zealand and Australia as the reasons for his ouster.

However, insiders suggest that a conflict with a high-profile support staff member may have hastened his departure. Also, Nayar's dismissal coincides with a broader shake-up of the support staff, including the exits of fielding coach T Dilip and Strength and Conditioning coach Soham Desai, following new three-year tenure rules.

BCCI is reportedly finalizing decisions about staff changes. Among potential movements is the anticipated return of Adrian Le Roux as Strength and Conditioning coach. Nayar, appointed as a mediator between head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma, was allegedly sidelined in favor of Sitanshu Kotak, indicating internal frictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)