Djokovic Sets New Grand Slam Record Amidst Tough Battles

Novak Djokovic achieved a significant milestone at the Australian Open by surpassing Roger Federer's record with 430 Grand Slam matches played. His second-round victory, although challenging, adds to his remarkable tennis legacy.

Djokovic improved his career record to 379 wins at major tournaments, showcasing a .881 winning percentage. The Serbian tennis star spoke of the immense value of Grand Slams, acknowledging his historic accomplishment in Melbourne.

Djokovic's quest for a 25th major title continues, as he aims to set new benchmarks in tennis history. Despite a few tough matches with rookies, Djokovic remains focused on expanding his already impressive list of achievements.

