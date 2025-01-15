Left Menu

Djokovic Sets New Grand Slam Record Amidst Tough Battles

Novak Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer's record by reaching 430 Grand Slam matches at the Australian Open. Despite facing challenges from young qualifiers, Djokovic secured a second-round win, taking another step toward potentially claiming a historic 25th Grand Slam title.

Updated: 15-01-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:43 IST
Novak Djokovic achieved a significant milestone at the Australian Open by surpassing Roger Federer's record with 430 Grand Slam matches played. His second-round victory, although challenging, adds to his remarkable tennis legacy.

Djokovic improved his career record to 379 wins at major tournaments, showcasing a .881 winning percentage. The Serbian tennis star spoke of the immense value of Grand Slams, acknowledging his historic accomplishment in Melbourne.

Djokovic's quest for a 25th major title continues, as he aims to set new benchmarks in tennis history. Despite a few tough matches with rookies, Djokovic remains focused on expanding his already impressive list of achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

