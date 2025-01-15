Thrilling Upsets and Unyielding Champions: Australian Open Day Four Highlights
Day four of the Australian Open was packed with intense matches, featuring stunning upsets and dominant performances. Czech teenager Jakub Mensik toppled sixth seed Casper Ruud, while top players like Djokovic and Gauff continued their runs into the third round. Rain caused interruptions, but the excitement on center courts remained high.
On the fourth day of the Australian Open, Czech teenage sensation Jakub Mensik delivered a shocking defeat to Norwegian sixth seed Casper Ruud. The young player prevailed with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory, marking a significant upset in the second round.
Elsewhere, Ukrainian 17th seed Marta Kostyuk dominated Germany's Jule Niemeier, securing her place in the third round with a swift 6-3, 6-0 win. As rain suspended play on outer courts, action under closed roofs continued uninterrupted, with ten-time champion Novak Djokovic advancing after a challenging match against Jaime Faria.
American star Coco Gauff moved forward past Jodie Burrage, setting up a third-round encounter with Canada's Leylah Fernandez. With unpredictable weather looming, the Australian Open remains a showcase of thrilling tennis action and unforgettable moments.
