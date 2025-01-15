Thrilling Upsets and Unyielding Champions: Australian Open Day Four Highlights

On the fourth day of the Australian Open, Czech teenage sensation Jakub Mensik delivered a shocking defeat to Norwegian sixth seed Casper Ruud. The young player prevailed with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory, marking a significant upset in the second round.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian 17th seed Marta Kostyuk dominated Germany's Jule Niemeier, securing her place in the third round with a swift 6-3, 6-0 win. As rain suspended play on outer courts, action under closed roofs continued uninterrupted, with ten-time champion Novak Djokovic advancing after a challenging match against Jaime Faria.

American star Coco Gauff moved forward past Jodie Burrage, setting up a third-round encounter with Canada's Leylah Fernandez. With unpredictable weather looming, the Australian Open remains a showcase of thrilling tennis action and unforgettable moments.

